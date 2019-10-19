15 outlaws held, stolen car and narcotic recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including drug pusher involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions and recovered narcotics, stolen car, mobile phone, cash and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including drug pusher involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions and recovered narcotics, stolen car mobile phone, cash and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and said no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Superintendent Police (Rural) Malik Naeem has constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjah to arrest those involved in drug pushing activities in educational institution.

The police team succeeded a nab a drug pusher Attiq-Ur-Rehman and recovered 2250 gram hashish from him. A case has been registered against him.

Furthermore, ACLC police team have arrested two car lifter identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman and ChanZaib and recovered a stolen car from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police have arrested accused Zirshad and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Khanna Homicide Unit police arrested a killer namely Lahiq Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Bilal Akram and recovered 120 gram hashish. Kohsar police arrested Imran Massaih and recovered 335 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144. CIA police arrested accused Awais Iqbal and recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from him.

Golra police arrested accused Khalid Arshad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Muhammad Ashraf and Hamid Mansoor and recovered two pistols from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Tahir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.