15 shops sealed over gas decanting illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf has sealed 15 shops on charge of decanting LPG illegally.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC City conducted surprise checking of gas selling shops in the city and found 15 shopkeepers involved in decanting LPG gas illegally in the cylinders.

Therefore, the AC City sealed premises of their shops and further action against them was under progress.