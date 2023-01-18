UrduPoint.com

150 Needy Families Provided Qarz-e-Hasna Cheques

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 07:32 PM

As many as 150 needy families were provided Qarz-e-Hasna cheques of Rs 750,000 by 'Akhuwat' here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 150 needy families were provided Qarz-e-Hasna cheques of Rs 750,000 by 'Akhuwat' here on Wednesday.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at Jamia Masjid, Commissioner Complex under the aegis of 'Akhuwat' a welfare NGO which was presided over by Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz.

Chairman Standing Committee Mian Kamaluddin, Secretary Moazam Bin Zahoor, Director Muhammad Aslam Javed, Member Wasim Askari, Regional Manager Ihsan Elahi and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner appreciated the noble cause of 'Akhuwat' for provision of interest free loans to poor and needy segments of the society which was a matchless service.

He said that it was religious as well as social responsibility to extend financial support to the weak segment of the society, adding that Akhuwat was fulfilling this responsibility amicably.

Earlier, Chairman Standing Committee said that Akhuwat had started providing Qarz-Hasna loan from Rs 10,000 and now this figure had touched to billion of rupees and number of beneficiaries had touched to 30,000 families.

He also highlighted other welfare programmes including education programmes, agri loans,TEVTA running by the NGO.

