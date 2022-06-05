1550 stocked packets of ghee recovered from godown

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Punjab Government, District Officer Industries Bilal Marth on Sunday launched a crackdown against ghee mafia to stop ghee hoarding and profiteering.

According to official sources, Bilal Marth along with team raided on a tip off at the godown of Sheikh Azeem and recovered 1550 packets of stocked ghee from it.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal had already strictly stated that ghee,sugar and fertilizer hoarders were the criminals of state and zero tolerance policy would adopted against them according to law.