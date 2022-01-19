16 held with contraband

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 16 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug pushers and recovered 1.

16 Kg hashish and 48 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also held two gamblers and recovered Rs 1,850 from them.

In a crackdown, the police arrested seven accused and recovered five pistols, one gun,one kalashnikov and a number of rounds from them.