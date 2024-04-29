Open Menu

16 Hotel Owners Held For Roti Price Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

16 hotel owners held for Roti price violation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as 16 hotel owners were held for Roti price violation during an inspection by price control magistrates

in Kot Addu.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected 110 hotels to check the prices of Roti and they imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on owners of different hotels.

Cases were also registered against two owners.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Price Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

1 day ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

1 day ago
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

1 day ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

1 day ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

1 day ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

1 day ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

1 day ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan