16 Hotel Owners Held For Roti Price Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as 16 hotel owners were held for Roti price violation during an inspection by price control magistrates
in Kot Addu.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected 110 hotels to check the prices of Roti and they imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on owners of different hotels.
Cases were also registered against two owners.
