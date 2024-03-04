Open Menu

16-year-old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding Car In Shahkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM

16-year-old boy crushed to death by speeding Car in Shahkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A 16-year-old boy killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding car while crossing road near G.T Road Toll plaza in Shahkot on early Monday morning.

According to details, Rescue official sources said that a speeding car, running on the wrong side on a one-way road, hit a pedestrian boy and claimed his life, a Private news channel reported.

Upon being informed about the incident, a police team quickly reached the spot and took the driver of the truck into

custody.

Police authorities also urged the drivers to priorities the safety of pedestrians crossing roads.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

1 day ago
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

1 day ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

1 day ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

1 day ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan