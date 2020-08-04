16-year-old transgender killed among three in Kasur

KASUR, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed,while three others sustained injuries in separated incidents in Kasur.

According to Saddar police here on Tuesday, transgender Faisal (16) r/o village Bigri,earlier abducted,was stabbed to death with a knife by some unidentified persons. Police took the body into custody,shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

In another incident,accused Akram r/o Dhoos Chunian along with Abu Bakar and others barged into the house of his neighbour Muhammad Akbar after their children fought in street and opened indiscriminate fire.

Consequently, Muhammad Asghar,brother of Akbar was killed on the spot,while Akbar,Aziza Bibi wife and Haider sustained serious bullet injuries.They were shifted to Chunian hospital.

Separately, Rafaqat Ali (30) r/o mohallah Haji Shah Shareef went to his friend Rashid home where his health deteriorated and he died on the spot.A-division Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.