Sindh Health Secretary Visits ICCBS’s DNA And Serology Laboratory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Provincial Health Secretary Sindh, Rehan Iqbal Baloch, visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) housed at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi here on Monday
Director of ICCBS, Prof Dr Muhammad Raza Shah along with other officials, including Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Project Director and Incharge of the SFDL, welcomed the provincial secretary, who was accompanied by the Additional Secretary Amir Zia Isran, Deputy Secretary Dadan Khan Lashari, and Additional Director of Public Health Shaista Jabeen, to the international center.
During the meeting with the ICCBS Director, the Secretary of Health reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support cutting-edge forensic science in the province.
He praised the SFDL for maintaining high standards, demonstrating professional excellence, and playing a crucial role in supporting law enforcement agencies and the judiciary. He also acknowledged the efforts of the ICCBS administration and the SFDL team for their dedication to strengthening forensic science in Sindh.
Earlier, Prof Raza Shah provided a detailed overview of the establishment, growth, and contributions of ICCBS in the fields of molecular medicine, drug research, and forensic science.
He highlighted the significance of philanthropic support and the ongoing patronage of the Government of Sindh in developing the center as a premier research institution in the region.
SFDL has emerged as a leading center for capacity building in forensic science, regularly training judges, investigating officers, medico-legal experts, prosecutors, and crime scene investigators in evidence collection and handling procedures, he stated.
Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan also gave a comprehensive presentation on the achievements of the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory.
He informed the Secretary that the laboratory has analyzed over 8,800 forensic cases to date, significantly contributing to criminal investigations and judicial processes in the province. The SFDL is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation and adheres to the highest international standards. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the only ISO/IEC 17025-accredited forensic DNA and serology laboratory in Pakistan.
The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the Government of Sindh’s commitment to enhancing forensic capacity, ensuring justice through scientific support, and promoting innovation in public health and criminal justice services.
