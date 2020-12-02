16886 vehicles fined Rs 4.5 million over violation of SOPs in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The transport department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified a crackdown against transporters who violate COVID-19 preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and imposed about Rs 4.5 million fines on violators across the province so far.

Director Transport Arshad Khan said the department was taking effective measures to ensure strict implementation of pandemic-related SOPs by transporters.

As part of such efforts, he said a total of 16886 vehicles had been fined Rs 4.5 million over violation of the SOPs during the second wave of COVID-19.

Moreover, he added five bus stations had been sealed while 945 terminals had been issued warning notices.

The transport director urged management of bus stands to display at prominent places banners reading SOPs against COVID-19.

He said it should be ensured that passengers observed social distance and were wearing masks to stop spread of the pandemic.

He directed the authorities concerned to sanitize bus stands regularly besides providing facility where passengers could wash hands with soaps.

He also urged them to sensitize drivers and their cleaners on preventative measures against COVID-19 as he added no laxity in this regard could be tolerated.