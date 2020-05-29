17 gamblers rounded up with Rs 109,910 in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 109,910 cash stake money, 15 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Anwar ul Haq, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 10 gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting on a cock fight.

Police also recovered Rs 85,770 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

He further informed that Gujar Khan police in another operation netted five gamblers allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered cash Rs 20,640, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Mandra police also nabbed two for betting on pigeon flight and seized Rs 3500 cash stake money and six motorcycles.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.