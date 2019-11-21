171 recruits attend 11th passing-out parade in Gilgit-Baltistan

After completion of six-month training course as many as 171 recruits took part in the 11th passing-out parade of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts at Minawar, here

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : After completion of six-month training course as many as 171 recruits took part in the 11th passing-out parade of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts at Minawar, here.

The father of Shaheed Sepoy Akhtar Rasool was chief guest on the occasion. Sepoy Akhtar Rasool had embraced martyrdom at Siachen Glacier.

Chief Guest inspected the parade and distributed prizes among the best recruits. The recruits also took oath during the event.

The Stick of Honour was awarded to Recruit Zulqarnain for his overall best performance. Recruit Shaukat received Best Recruit Award--Recruit Zulqarnain bagged Best Recruit Education--Recruit Amjad Hussain secured Best Recruit Physical and Recruit Salimullah was awarded the medal of Best Recruit Drill.

Director General Gilgit Baltistan Scouts Brig Zia Ur Rehman, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated the recruits and praised the high standard of the training and parade.

DG said the GB Scout has played an outstanding performance since its inception in July 1889. This included the War of Liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Pak-India Wars, he added.

He said NLI was fully integrated with Pak Army after its key role in the 1999 Kargil war. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts was thus established as a civil armed force in 2003, he further said.