171,000 Pakistani Hujjaj Return Home

Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:32 PM

Over 171,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 171,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement on Monday that over 99,000 government and 72,000 private scheme Hujjaj have arrived in the country after performing Hajj.

He said over 67,500 Hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

While 23,000 government scheme Hujjaj were still present at Madina Munawwara.

The post Hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.

