172 Families Of Tharparkar Get Compensation Cheques

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

A Ceremony was held to distribute compensation cheques to 172 families of village new senheri of Thar Coal block 2.

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):A Ceremony was held to distribute compensation cheques to 172 families of village new senheri of Thar Coal block 2.

As per policy adopted to consider local residents as stakeholders in Thar Coal project cheque of one lac each were distributed by Sindh engro coal mining company to families were shifted 2 years ago in Senhari dars Model village.

General Manage Thar foundation Naseer Memon distributed compensation cheques among heads of families on the occasion.

It was pertinent to mention here that Sindh government while considering such families as stakeholders had decided to pay Rs.100000 to each family and were also resettled in newly built senhari dars Model village . According to policy every married couple have been allotted bungalow spread on1100 square meter with ensuring different facilities in model village including primary and high school with the capacity of 1000 students, two RO plants of clean drinking water, public park, sports ground, street lights, community centers, Mosque, Temple, Dispensary, Mini Market and other basic facilities.

Each home has been facilitated with electricity and solar connection.

Model village is first of its kind in the history of Pakistan which has been allotted 850 acres of land for grazing purpose.

The General Manager Sindh Engro coal mining company and Thar Foundation Naseer Memon said that residents left their homes that due to execution of Thar Coal Block two were being considered as stakeholders not affected and we pay tributes to them for sacrifices they rendered for the success of Thar Coal.

He said that in the second phase village Thario Halepoto would be shifted to newly constructed Thariyo Halepoto for which planning and designing work was carried out.

Among others representative of Thar Foundation Muhammad Hingorjo, Irfan Ali junejo, Ashraf Noon and residents of village were also present.

