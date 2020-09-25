UrduPoint.com
17th Anniversary Of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan To Be Observed Sept 26

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The seventeenth death anniversary of veteran politician Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan, famed for extolling democracy and principles-based politics, would be observed on Saturday.

Born on November 13 in 1916 in Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh, the iconic politician stepped into politics in 1933 as general secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ahrar islam. He founded his own political party, Pakistan Democratic Party (PDP), and played active role in formation of different political alliances in the country.

Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan served as chairman Kashmir Committee during a tenure of PPP when Benazir Bhutto was the Prime Minister and played active role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level during his visits to different countries and at home.

He was also a good poet but it was politics based on principles and his love for democracy that brought him fortunes of fame.

He died on the midnight of September 26-27 in 2003 in Islamabad and was laid to rest in his ancestral town Khangarh.

