18 Arrested On Fireworks Exhibiting Charge

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:Police have arrested 18 persons on exhibiting fireworks on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat from city.

According to police sources here on Friday, police teams arrested a motorcycle rider Usama from Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Naeem from Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Mazhar and Sultan from Commissioner road, Naeem from Gumti chowk, Afzal from Karkhana Bazaar, Ali Usama from gola Mintgomery bazaar, Muneer and two others from Muhammadi Chowk, Umar Farooq, Qasim, Khalid, Zulifquar from railway colony, Allah Dittah, Ali Raza, Siddique, Atit.

Police also recovered fireworks item from their possession and sent them behind bars.

