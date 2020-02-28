UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Culprits Arrested During Crackdown Against Criminals In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:05 PM

18 culprits arrested during crackdown against criminals in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 18 persons during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered cash, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 18 persons during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered cash, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Khana Police arrested two accused Muzmal Shahzad and Akash Khalid and recovered looted cash and 50 litre alcohol from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested accused Rizwan Masih and recovered five bottles wine from him.

Shams Coloney police arrested accused Muhammad Waqas and recovered snatched mobile phone, while police also arrested an other accused Muhammad Pervez and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Mateen Waheed and recovered one wine bottle from him.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused Sajjid, Shahid, Noman, and Pervez and recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12 bore gun and 30 bore pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Saddam and Kamran and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them, he added.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

1 minute ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to gradually allow Pakistani Zaireens batches ..

43 seconds ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

45 seconds ago

Lucky draws ceremony of Huj scheme 2020 held

46 seconds ago

Life in Kashmir still far from normal: Altaf Hussa ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.