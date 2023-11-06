18 gamblers busted in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Urban Area Police have arrested 18 gamblers and recovered stake money from them during a special operation, launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO), conducted an operation against gamblers and other criminals and arrested Shabir, Falak Sher, Jameel, Kamran, Nouman, Wasim, Waleed, Wakeel, Shafique, Rafaqat and others.

A lot of stake money and other gambling material were also recovered from them, police sources said and added that case had been registered against the accused.