18 held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 18 persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the district police detained Asim, Nawaz, Zaeem-ul-Hassan, Shakeel, Hafeez, Musa, Bilal, Talat, Rizwan, Umer Farooq, Amir, Mian Nabeel, Mian Rehan, Waqas, Sheroz, Usama, Aqib Javed and Zahoor with 10kg hashish, 15-litre liquor and weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against the accused.