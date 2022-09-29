18-kanal state land retrieved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration, during a crackdown against illegal occupancy, retrieved 18 kanals of state land from grabbers and squatters.

According to here on Thursday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner,Kasur, Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal,Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Mehmood along with the joint teams of police and revenue department conducted raids in Raja Jung area and and retrieved 18 kanals of government land worth hundreds of millions rupees.

' Strict action would be taken against the land grabbers',the spokesperson added.