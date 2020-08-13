UrduPoint.com
18 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

18 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :About 18 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12062 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 159642 people were screened for the virus till August 13 out of which 18 more were reported positive.

As many as 10461 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

