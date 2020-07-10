UrduPoint.com
18 New Corona Positive Cases Diagnosed In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

Health department Tharparkar has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of pandemic infected patients to 455 in the district. Out of the newly detected cases 4 were in tehsil Kaloi and 14 in tehsil Chhachhro

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department Tharparkar has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of pandemic infected patients to 455 in the district. Out of the newly detected cases 4 were in tehsil Kaloi and 14 in tehsil Chhachhro.

As many as 158 patients had recovered of the contagion while 297 active patients were under isolation at their homes.

