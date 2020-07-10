18 new Corona positive cases diagnosed in Tharparkar

Health department Tharparkar has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of pandemic infected patients to 455 in the district. Out of the newly detected cases 4 were in tehsil Kaloi and 14 in tehsil Chhachhro

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department Tharparkar has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of pandemic infected patients to 455 in the district. Out of the newly detected cases 4 were in tehsil Kaloi and 14 in tehsil Chhachhro.

As many as 158 patients had recovered of the contagion while 297 active patients were under isolation at their homes.