1800 Students Signed Memorandum Presented In The UN: Abdul Wahid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:49 PM

1800 students signed memorandum presented in the UN: Abdul Wahid

As many as 1800 students of Modernage College Abbottabad Wednesday signed a memorandum against Indian atrocities and non-ending curfew in Held Kashmir which was presented to the United Nation office in Islamabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019) : As many as 1800 students of Modernage College Abbottabad Wednesday signed a memorandum against Indian atrocities and non-ending curfew in Held Kashmir which was presented to the United Nation office in Islamabad. This was stated by the renowned educationist and scholor Abdul Wahid Siraj while talking to APP.He further said that a delegation of Modernage College Abbottabad, comprising the students and the teachers, presented a memorandum to UN Officials in Islamabad regarding human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The delegation demanded from the UNO to resolve the issue according to the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.� Wahid Siraj stated that we have stressed upon the need that UN must play an effective role in preventing atrocities of the occupied forces in the disputed region. While handing over the resolution to the UN representatives Mr. Joseph and Mariam Iqbal at UN House Islamabad, Abdul Wahid Mir was of the view that the prevailing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir (especially after revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Government) were a severe threat to international peace and security as the oppressed people of Kashmir were facing the worst curfew in the history.

He said that a strengthened Pakistan could guarantee the lasting peace in the region, adding that United Nations was the only forum which could contribute to the resolution of the conflict by bringing the stake holders to the negotiating table.

Earlier, UN representatives warmly received the delegation and assured them of raising the issue with higher authorities, Abdul Wahid stated.

It is pertinent that Abdul Wahir Mir has launched a countrywide signature campaign to condemn the genocide by the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir, terming it a 'Humanitarian Issue'.

He has also filed an online petition to get maximum support for his campaign.�Wahid Mir is best known for striving for a peaceful culture in the region, where, there is equal access to not only education but the basic human rights.

In 2017, he was invited to participate in an international conference held under the supervision of United Nations in Thailand in which, he presented his research paper on promotion of Quality Education in Pakistan. He has attended numerous educational conventions in United Stated, United Kingdom, China, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, Mauritius, Ireland and Canada, following his mission to create a total quality society equipped with student empowerment.

