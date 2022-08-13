UrduPoint.com

188 People Killed, 40,000 Houses Damaged Due To Rain Incidents In Balochistan: Ziaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

188 people killed, 40,000 houses damaged due to rain incidents in Balochistan: Ziaullah

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday said that 188 people have died so far due to monsoon rain incidents in respective areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday said that 188 people have died so far due to monsoon rain incidents in respective areas of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that about 40,000 houses were damaged by the heavy rains in the province.

He said that this time, northern areas of Balochistan received heavy rains saying that agricultural land spread over 0.5 million acres has been damaged in the areas by recent rains.

"21 hundred kilometres of national highways and 25 bridges were damaged by monsoon rains across the province," he said, adding that around 4 big and small dams were wrecked.

He further said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) teams had reached Killa Abdullah district last night to deal with the flood situation.

He said so far, tents were distributed among 20000 people in rain hit areas of Balochistan despite 30 thousand people were provided with food and drink ration for one month by PDMA.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh government have given relief materials to Balochistan regime for flood victims saying that relief activities were being continued in respective areas of province through contribution of Pakistan Army, Navy, FC, Levies Force, police and district administration.

"Emergency has been imposed in 26 out of 34 districts, treatment facilities have been provided to 90000 people in various set up medical campuses in rain hit areas", he underlined.

He also thanked to Pak forces, rescue teams and PDMA for doing a better job with limited resources in flood affected areas of Balochistan, saying that Balochistan government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum facilities to people in rain hit areas of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Flood Died Job All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates Arshad for another gold ..

Chief Minister felicitates Arshad for another gold medal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Railways organises sports festival to cel ..

Pakistan Railways organises sports festival to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Paki ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes WAPDA chief

1 minute ago
 DIG directs SSPs to prepare security plan people's ..

DIG directs SSPs to prepare security plan people's safety

1 minute ago
 Police launches drive against illegal use of poli ..

Police launches drive against illegal use of police lights, tinted windows

6 minutes ago
 Over 8.86m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.86m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.