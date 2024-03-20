Open Menu

19 Drug Peddlers Held, 25kg Drugs Recovered In Vehari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 07:51 PM

19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari

District police claimed to have arrested 19 drug peddlers and recovered 25 kilogrammes hashish and 657 litres wine during separate raids

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested 19 drug peddlers and recovered 25 kilogrammes hashish and 657 litres wine during separate raids.

The police teams raided against drug peddlers across Vehari district and arrested 19 drug peddlers under the directions of DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

DPO urged the citizens to support the police in saving the young generation from destruction.

He said that to clean Vehari district from drugs and anti-social elements involved in this business was top priority.

APP/aaj-sak

