UrduPoint.com

1,900 Students Registered Under Waseela Taleem Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

1,900 students registered under Waseela Taleem Programme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) enrolled 1,900 deserving students under Waseela-e-Taaleem scholarship programme in the district.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Deputy Director BISP Safdar Mehmood said that under the initiative, the BISP had enrolled five to 25 years old children of its beneficiary families for Primary and secondary classes.

Safdar Mehmood said female primary student would get Rs 1,500 and male student would get Rs 2,000 under the programme. Female student of middle class would get Rs 2,500 as scholarship while male student would get RS 3,000.

In order to continue matriculation and secondary education, female students would get Rs 3,000 while male student would get Rs 4,000 under the programme, he added.

The deputy director said a total of 138,462 people were registered for petrol subsidy in Sargodha while till August 3, 118,486 people had been given petrol subsidy of 2,000 rupees by the government which was 85% of the total.

He said 30 counters had been set up in Sargodha tehsil for the convenience of citizens, adding thatteams visited to various centers to review performance of the staff, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Education Student Male Sargodha August Government

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

19 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

32 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

39 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

39 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.