Open Menu

197 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

197 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 197 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 8.8 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,52,000 electricity units.

MEPCO teams also recovered Rs eight fine from power pilferers on the spot.

As many as 118 new cases were registered against electricity thieves and 17 were also arrested on the spot.

Likewise , the teams recovered over Rs 30 million pending dues from running and dead defaulters in a day.

The operation against defaulters agricultural tube wells was launched in Multan and Sahiwal and connections of five agricultural tube wells were disconnected for non-payment of dues of over Rs 2.7 million.

Electricity meters and transformers of defaulter agricultural tubewell consumers were also removed.

Three tube well consumers paid the bills in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh after transformers removed over non-payment of arrears of over Rs 4,60,000.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Muzaffargarh From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

18 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

19 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

20 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

20 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

21 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

21 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

21 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan