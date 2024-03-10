197 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 197 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.
A fine sum of over Rs 8.8 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,52,000 electricity units.
MEPCO teams also recovered Rs eight fine from power pilferers on the spot.
As many as 118 new cases were registered against electricity thieves and 17 were also arrested on the spot.
Likewise , the teams recovered over Rs 30 million pending dues from running and dead defaulters in a day.
The operation against defaulters agricultural tube wells was launched in Multan and Sahiwal and connections of five agricultural tube wells were disconnected for non-payment of dues of over Rs 2.7 million.
Electricity meters and transformers of defaulter agricultural tubewell consumers were also removed.
Three tube well consumers paid the bills in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh after transformers removed over non-payment of arrears of over Rs 4,60,000.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RBISE taking strict measures against 'Boti Mafia' during matric exams6 minutes ago
-
Early to rise, daily exercise, healthy breakfast, regular check ups help reduce chances of Heart-rel ..6 minutes ago
-
Police releases preliminary report of blast, dead persons were terrorists: Police7 minutes ago
-
KP KPFS&HFA conduct big action in Peshawar on holiday7 minutes ago
-
Rising incidents of dacoities spark fear among citizens in Multan7 minutes ago
-
PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack17 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to complete demarcation work inside Rakh graveyard in one week27 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead by outlaws, laid to rest47 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested female drug dealer: 16 kg hashish recovered47 minutes ago
-
FATA University hosts historic first ever BS convocation ceremony47 minutes ago
-
E&SE Department changes school timings in Ramadan47 minutes ago
-
CM KP condemns blast in board bazar1 hour ago