UrduPoint.com

1973 Constitution Golden Jubilee Celebrations Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 07:13 PM

1973 Constitution golden jubilee celebrations held in Sargodha

Like in other parts of the country, the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 was celebrated in Sargodha with great fervour and zeal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 was celebrated in Sargodha with great fervour and zeal.

The main ceremony was held at Solo Hotel Railway Road Sargodha under the auspices of Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and collaboration with Sargodha Bar Association. State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and renowned leader of Pakistan People's Party Nadeem Afzal Chan were the chief guests at the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Asif Khan, President Sargodha Bar Association Zafar Yasin, Miss Sadia Sajad Shiekh, Vice President Sargodha Bar Association, Dr Ibrar Zahoor Bhatti, Head of Department, History and Pakistan Studies, University of Sargodha were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, they said the 1973 Constitution binds people of all federating units and gives them equal rights including freedom of movement and establishment of political parties and unions. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created the history by playing a key role in formation of the Constitution. "The 1973 Constitution guarantees all civil, legal, political, properties, constitutional and others rights including fair and transparent trial besides free education to the people of Pakistan."They said the 1973 Constitution was very elaborative and particular about the fundamental rights of people, i.e. the right to life, liberty, trade, and association, and it declared the laws inconsistent with or derogatory to fundamental rights as null and void.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Hotel Road Sargodha University Of Sargodha Gold All

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds ..

Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds $124Bln - Lawmaker

31 seconds ago
 Israel Announces Successful Test of Naval Iron Dom ..

Israel Announces Successful Test of Naval Iron Dome System Against Advanced Targ ..

1 minute ago
 Germany Introduced Quota on Number of Russian Dipl ..

Germany Introduced Quota on Number of Russian Diplomats, Russia Responded - Mosc ..

1 minute ago
 Danish Parliament to Consider Civil Proposal to Le ..

Danish Parliament to Consider Civil Proposal to Legalize Euthanasia - Reports

1 minute ago
 Modern policing, smart working conditional on succ ..

Modern policing, smart working conditional on success of all projects, civility, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.