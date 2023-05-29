1973 Constitution golden jubilee celebrations held in Sargodha

Like in other parts of the country, the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 was celebrated in Sargodha with great fervour and zeal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 was celebrated in Sargodha with great fervour and zeal.

The main ceremony was held at Solo Hotel Railway Road Sargodha under the auspices of Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and collaboration with Sargodha Bar Association. State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and renowned leader of Pakistan People's Party Nadeem Afzal Chan were the chief guests at the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Asif Khan, President Sargodha Bar Association Zafar Yasin, Miss Sadia Sajad Shiekh, Vice President Sargodha Bar Association, Dr Ibrar Zahoor Bhatti, Head of Department, History and Pakistan Studies, University of Sargodha were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, they said the 1973 Constitution binds people of all federating units and gives them equal rights including freedom of movement and establishment of political parties and unions. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created the history by playing a key role in formation of the Constitution. "The 1973 Constitution guarantees all civil, legal, political, properties, constitutional and others rights including fair and transparent trial besides free education to the people of Pakistan."They said the 1973 Constitution was very elaborative and particular about the fundamental rights of people, i.e. the right to life, liberty, trade, and association, and it declared the laws inconsistent with or derogatory to fundamental rights as null and void.