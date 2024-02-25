19th Cholistan Jeep Rally: Wrestling held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A wrestling match was played between the Bahawalpur Division Team and the Faisabad Division Team at Dilwash Stadium Cholistan as part of sports activities in connection with the 19th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

The offices of Commissioner Bahawalpur and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and the Sports Department organized sports and cultural programs at Dilwash Stadium in Cholistan Desert as activities were being held in connection with the 19th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2024.

The Kabaddi (wrestling) match was played between the Bahawalpur Division Team and the Faisalabad Division Team at Dilwash Stadium Cholistan Desert.

Bahawalpur Division Team won the match by securing 36 points, while Faisalabad Division Team got second place by securing 34 points.