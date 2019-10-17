UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kg Hashish Seized, 13 Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

2 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested thirteen (13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested thirteen (13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Range Police said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering 2.

090 Kilograms Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore and , 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were: Tanveer, Asif, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Parvez, Iftikhar Hussain, Ali Hamza, Amjad, Jamal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Man decorates car for Royal couple

6 minutes ago

NATO cannot 'make it' without Turkey

2 minutes ago

NAB arrests Akram Durrani's co accused in illegal ..

2 minutes ago

SFA denies false news on social media

2 minutes ago

Indian troops are in Kashmir to terrorize people, ..

5 minutes ago

Short term external debt stock at $120.7B

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.