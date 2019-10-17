2 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested thirteen (13) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Range Police said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering 2.

090 Kilograms Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore and , 1 Rifles 444 bore from them.

They were: Tanveer, Asif, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Parvez, Iftikhar Hussain, Ali Hamza, Amjad, Jamal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.