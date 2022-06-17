UrduPoint.com

2 Kids Drown In Sidhnai Canal While Playing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 12:42 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :In a sad incident, two kids drowned into Sidhnai canal while playing near Thokar Chawan Kukar Hatta Kabirwala area.

According to Rescue officials, two kids namely Muhammad Shahzad (5) s/o Shahid and his cousin Shumaila d/o Mujahid suddenly fell into Sidhnai canal while playing near Thokar Chawan Kukar Hatta area.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation.

The teams stopped operation till tomorrow due to darkness after four hours struggle.

Rescue teams would start operation again tomorrow morning.

