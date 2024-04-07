Open Menu

2 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

2 killed, 3 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a worker was busy repairing a puncture of a truck parked on Bypass Road near Miani Stop when two speeding vehicles collided with it.

As a result, 32-year-old Sajid Ali and 25-year-old Wajid Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others including Mukhtar Ali (40), Wajid (28) and Sheharyar (28) to hospital.

The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Road Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

6 minutes ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

18 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

18 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

19 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

19 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan