2 killed, 3 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a worker was busy repairing a puncture of a truck parked on Bypass Road near Miani Stop when two speeding vehicles collided with it.

As a result, 32-year-old Sajid Ali and 25-year-old Wajid Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others including Mukhtar Ali (40), Wajid (28) and Sheharyar (28) to hospital.

The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.