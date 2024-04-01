2 Killed In Fireworks Factory Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Two people including a teenager boy were killed due to blast in a fireworks factory in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday night that fireworks were being prepared in a factory, situated at Ghazi Town on Makkoana-Khurarianwala bypass road when the material caught fire and exploded.
As a result, iron shed of the factory caved in and caused instant death of two people including 34-year-old Shehbaz and 15-year-old Zia-ul-Haq, residents of Ghazi Abad old Makkoana Road.
Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
They also dragged out two bodies from debris of the factory, which were later on handed over to the area police.
The police started investigation after dispatching the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem, he added.
Recent Stories
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Escaped tiger recovered safely in residential area34 minutes ago
-
Thousands of faithful start observing Itikaf1 hour ago
-
RPO, CPO visit to review security arrangements for Youme Ali (AS)2 hours ago
-
Citizen injured in robbery attempt, villagers apprehend suspects2 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family2 hours ago
-
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crime held3 hours ago
-
IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community3 hours ago
-
Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party to be held on April 283 hours ago
-
Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan's economic progress3 hours ago
-
Foolproof security plan devised for Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO3 hours ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi surpasses budget targets for March 2024, quarterly goals4 hours ago