2 killed in fireworks factory blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Two people including a teenager boy were killed due to blast in a fireworks factory in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday night that fireworks were being prepared in a factory, situated at Ghazi Town on Makkoana-Khurarianwala bypass road when the material caught fire and exploded.

As a result, iron shed of the factory caved in and caused instant death of two people including 34-year-old Shehbaz and 15-year-old Zia-ul-Haq, residents of Ghazi Abad old Makkoana Road.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

They also dragged out two bodies from debris of the factory, which were later on handed over to the area police.

The police started investigation after dispatching the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem, he added.