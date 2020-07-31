2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons including uncle and nephew Friday lost their lives while swimming in the River Haro at Khanpur.

According to the rescue 1122 sources, in the village Tarnawa of Khanpur Tehsil two persons residents of Said Pur Islamabad Hamid (uncle) and 13-year-old Abdul Rafeeh (niece) died while swimming in the deep water of Haro river. They were on picnic with their family there.

Khanpur police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies of both uncle and nephew and shifted them to Khanpur hospital.

The other day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of provincial assembly (MPA) Arshad Ayub along with former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Yousuf Ayub and Assistant Commissioner Haripur visited Khanpur dam and reviewed the arrangements of Rescue 1122 for the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar, briefing the MPA said on the occasion of Eid ul Azha beside other arrangements we had deputed a special rescue boat with a swimmer to perform duty 24/7.

We had formed two more teams for Noori Waterfall and Tabaila Dam to avoid any untoward situation during the Eid vacations, he added.