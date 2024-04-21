Open Menu

2 Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

2 members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police have apprehended two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Siraj and Shiraz.

City Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added. Similarly, Saddar Barooni police held the suspect who was involved in broken shop and threatened to kill.

Ahsan along with his other accomplices ransacked the shop and threatened to kill them, two days ago.

A case was registered in Saddar Barooni police station and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Attack Police Police Station Threatened Shiraz Progress Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

11 minutes ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

2 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

2 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

12 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

22 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

22 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

22 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan