2 Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police have apprehended two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 03 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
The arrested accused were identified as Siraj and Shiraz.
City Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.
Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added. Similarly, Saddar Barooni police held the suspect who was involved in broken shop and threatened to kill.
Ahsan along with his other accomplices ransacked the shop and threatened to kill them, two days ago.
A case was registered in Saddar Barooni police station and further investigation was underway.
