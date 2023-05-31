UrduPoint.com

2 Million Families To Benefit From Health Card In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Over two million families would benefit and avail of free medical treatment from the newly introduced health card in the province, Balochistan health minister Syed Ehsan Shah told a press conference on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023):

The Balochistan health department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private insurance company to make sure the implementation of the much-awaited health card in the province.

Asfandyar Khan, Chairman of Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA), Noor ul Haq Baloch, program manager of the health card, Asadullah Khan Kakar, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Syed Ehsan Shah said that the agreement with State Life regarding Health Cards is welcome and a positive stride towards improving health facilities.

He said that the health sector is the top priority of the government. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has specially directed that the early issuance of Health cards should be given first priority.

The Provincial Health Minister further said that every resident of Balochistan, whether he is living in a hut or in rocky buildings, or in coastal areas, will benefit from this program.

They will get free treatment facilities up to 10 lakh rupees, he mentioned.

He reiterated the commitment that a formal health card would be launched within 2 months and a formal information center would also be established in every hospital on the panel.

He emphasized that the media should play a role in highlighting this historic event. Chairman BRA Noorul Haq Baloch said in his speech that health card is a very important social security program. Before this, assistance is being provided to the patients from the Balochistan Endowment Fund with 8 billion rupees, Baloch informed.

He said that the people of remote areas will benefit from the health card program.

Chairman State Life Shaib Javed Hussain expressed his views and said that State Life will provide real-time service.

The agreement with the Balochistan government is a matter of pride for State Life.

Health Secretary Asfandyar Khan said that the health card will prove to be a game changer in the health sector.

All possible support will be provided in this regard.

CEO Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar welcomed the guests and said that the Universal Health Coverage Program is a unique program provided to every citizen in Balochistan.

