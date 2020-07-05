UrduPoint.com
2 More COVID-19 Deaths In IOK, Toll Reaches 130

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

2 more COVID-19 deaths in IOK, toll reaches 130

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, two more persons died of coronavirus, Sunday, taking the number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 130.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the victims include a 40-year-old man from Baramulla, who died at Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar and a 70-year-old man from Islamabad district who passed away at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

With today's deaths, the toll due to COVID-19 in the occupied territory rose to 130 including 115 from the Kashmir Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

More Stories From Pakistan

