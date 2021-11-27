2 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,463 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,292,319 people were screened for the virus till date out of which 2 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 32,050 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 359 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.