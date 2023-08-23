2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police during a search and strike operation against criminal elements arrested two accused and recovered weapons from their possession in the limits of Band Korai police station on Wednesday.

According to the details, SHO Band Korai police station Khalil Khan Baloch checked around 15 houses during the search and strike operation in the area, during checking police arrested accused Barkatullah son of Muhammad Ashraf resident of village Toba and recovered 01 repeater gun and 05 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

During another action, accused Rehmat Khan resident of Norang was arrested and police recovered 01 repeater with 05 cartridges and 02 pistols with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.