2 Police Officers Promoted As DIG

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Two Punjab police officers -- Mehboob Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Imtiaz -- have been promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Two Punjab police officers -- Mehboob Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Imtiaz -- have been promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani fastened badges of the DIG rank on the two officers at Central Police Office here on Thursday. The promoted officers promised to work hard and enhance their efficiency.

