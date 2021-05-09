2 POs arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two pro-claimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Jatli Police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Faisal wanted by police from 2020 while same police arrested Nasir Mehmood, the notorious criminal wanted by police from 2019.

The police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team, adding that such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.