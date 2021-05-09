UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 POs Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

2 POs arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two pro-claimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police station, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, Jatli Police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Faisal wanted by police from 2020 while same police arrested Nasir Mehmood, the notorious criminal wanted by police from 2019.

The police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team, adding that such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Same Criminals Sunday 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.