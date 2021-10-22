2 profiteers held in Sargodha:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested two shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points including Block No.

11, Muhammadi Bazar, Muslim Bazar, Muqam-e-hayyat and found two shopkeepers involved in violations.

The magistrates also imposed hefty fines to the violators.

Cases were registered against the shopkeepers .