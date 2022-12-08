20 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha police during the ongoing crackdown arrested 20 alleged outlaws here on Thursday.

The teams from different police stations including Saddar, City, Bhera, Bhabhra, Shahpur Sadar, Laxian, Sillanwali and Shah Nikdur conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals.

The police recovered 19 pistols of 12-bore, bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.