'20% Death Rate In Head Injury Can Be Reduced'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

'20% death rate in head injury can be reduced'

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid is given to the patients within 2 hours after the accident.

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) renowned Neurologist Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood while unveiling the results of this research elaborated that a senior team of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences undertook this research from 2012 to 2019 and it had been proved that without wasting time if in case of accidents and head injury patient be given immediately the injection of transmic acid and those patients who could move their hand or foot could be out of danger.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood while commenting on this research said it would be recommended that emergency service 1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections of transmic acid so that immediately it could be injected to the patients.

He said proper awareness should be created in this regard so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood appreciated the role of senior doctors in the research at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

