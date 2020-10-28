UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

20 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :About 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15859 on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 320909 people were screened for the virus till October 27, out of which 20 more were reported positive. As many as 15478 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 149 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

51 minutes ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

1 hour ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.