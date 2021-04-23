20 Outlaws Held, Contraband Seized In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:10 PM
The police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.
7 kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin and 147 liters liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and one gun from them.
Further investigation was underway, said police.