20 outlaws held, contraband seized in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.

7 kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin and 147 liters liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and one gun from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.