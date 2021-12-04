UrduPoint.com

200 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

200 kites confiscated during crackdown

On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Police carried out an operation and confiscated 200 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Police carried out an operation and confiscated 200 kites following arrest of two kite seller here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police raided and held kite seller namely Talha Illyas and confiscated 150 kites from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Fahad Mazoor and recovered 50 kites from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against under kite flying act and started investigation.

SSP operation said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

