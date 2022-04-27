UrduPoint.com

200 Students Participated In Road Safety Workshop

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 03:53 PM

The education wing of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday organized a road safety workshop at Islamabad model school G-7/4 to sensitize students on traffic laws

Around 200 students and staff members participated in the workshop addressed by Inspector traffic Rana Ishtiaq Ahmed.

The special message of SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal was also quoted on the occasion that valuable lives of citizen can be saved by obeying traffic rules.

Addressing to concluding ceremony the traffic inspector said ITP was striving to minimize the road accidents ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation of traffic rules.

He said the workshops were aimed at holding such programs is to create traffic sense and sense of responsibility among the students and citizens, advising them to avoid underage driving, yielding right of ways on junctions and roundabouts and pedestrians while crossing roads.

Students in the workshop were also urged to avoid using mobile phones while driving, fastening seat belts for safety in case of road crash.

He said that a minor negligence of a driver can cause severe road accident and endanger the lives of many road users. At the end, gifts were distributed among the participants.

Rana Ishtiaq said ITP had become a model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and endeavoring to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Principal, Islamabad Model School G-7/4 Rabia Qayyum and other senior staff teacher of school appreciated the efforts of ITP for creating safer road environment in the city, besides educating the students on traffic rules.

