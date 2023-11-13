Open Menu

206,018 Illegal Foreigners Repatriated Since September 17, 2023: Home Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants continued through the Torkham border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 206,018 illegal immigrants repatriated since September 17, 2023.

KP Home Department spokesman told APP on Monday that a total of 16,530 families including 58,046 male, 45,192 female and 102,780 children were repatriated till November 12, 2023.

The mapping (identification) of 23,471 illegal Afghans in major cities was completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On November 12, 3,043 illegal foreigners were repatriated through the Torkham border.

The Government has provided free transport services and other facilities to illegal immigrants during repatriation from the Landi Kotal holding camp up to the Torkham border in the Khyber district.

