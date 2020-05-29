UrduPoint.com
21 Gamblers Arrested, Rs 1.2 Millions Bet Money Recovered In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:37 PM

21 gamblers arrested, Rs 1.2 millions bet money recovered in Sargodha

The police on Friday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up twenty one gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 1.2 million, 4 cars and 2 packets of cards from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The police on Friday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up twenty one gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 1.2 million, 4 cars and 2 packets of cards from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that cantt police team under the supervision of SHO Sub-inspector Iqrar Abbas has raided on a information at Peer Muhammad Colony and arrested twenty one gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Qaiser Abbas, Shahzad Ahmad, Tahir Muhammad, Kamran, Jameel Hassan, Imran, Muhammad Riaz, Zafar Ullah Khan, Ishaq, Shaheen Akhtar, Rashid, Tanveer, Ali Asghar, Muhammad Moeen and others. The police registered separate cases against them under gambling Act.

